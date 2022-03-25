Female enthusiast and philanthropist, Funke Felix-Adejumo, has taken the challenges of African women to the global centrestage stressing the need for a more realistic gender inclusion.

The author of the celebrated book, “More Than A Woman”, was at the recently concluded Commonwealth Africa Initiative in London, England, where she extolled the virtues of African women, and raised other issues affecting the productivity of women among which is gender inequality.

During Plenary Session 6: Commonwealth women in leadership during The COVID-19 role in building back better, Felix-Adejumo, alongside leading African voices such as Southern Africa’s Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Fatimah Mohammed Habib, founder/executive director of Advocacy For Humanity, called for a more inclusive policy that would engender women participation in policymaking, religious circles, health, education, among other critical subjects.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Let’s bring more seats and tables to involve more women in policy-making, education, religion, health and in all areas that God has empowered women to contribute to the socio-economic development of the Africa,” Felix-Adejumo said when she mounted the stage as distinguished Speaker.

Her commitment to promoting values and issues stifling the socio-economic development of women was again brought to bear when the renowned reverend stressed that over the years, women have been made to sometimes feel inferior by various institutions, saying women’s self-esteem has been bruised and subdued by forces beyond her immediate control. She referenced her own personal experiences where she suffered prejudice and bias as a woman, and how she was able to break through with support from a rich community of other women and men to be where she is today.