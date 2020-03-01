Popular gospel singer, Evang. Funmi Aragbaiye is making waves across the country and beyond with her latest album, Glory of God.

The album parades songs such as Tin Ba Njo (When I’m Dancing), Eje Njo (Let Me Dance), Iyin Re (His praise), Eje Nrababa, Inu Mi Dun, Broken My Chains on the Cross, You are Worthy, Bless the Lord, 24/7 Praise, and Glory of God, the title track.

According to the musician, the audio CD is available in Nigeria as well as major record stores in the UK, US, and Dubai.

“I am grateful to the Almighty God who inspires, guides and leads me in this great calling. And to all my fans and well wishers, I say thank you for your unwavering support,” Aragbaye says.