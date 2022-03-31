The move to eradicate malaria in Africa got a boost recently in Accra Ghana as awards winning author, Funmilayo Braithwaite officially launched her 8th book entitled, #EndMalaria in Ghana.

The book’s forward, written by wife of Ghanaian president and the First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo- Addo tells the story of Kamal, a 12 year old school boy, as he fights the dreaded Malaria ailment.

In an event attended by President of Ghana, Prof. Akufo-Addo and his wife Mrs Rebecca Akufo- Addo who were fully represented, diplomats

from Nigeria High Commission, Ghana, under the leadership of Ambassador Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the Ghanian Health Ministry, captains of Industry and Eze Ndigbo of Ghana, HRM Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu the Chief launcher, Mrs Braithwaite called for adequate funding of the health sector as well as investment in manufacturing companies to make malaria drugs available to Ghanaians.

She noted that concern for those people who had lost their lives in Ghana and Africa owing to malaria parasites moved her into writing the book.

Mrs. Braithwaite also harps on the need to educate children on proper hygiene as well empower them with the prerequisite knowledge of the causes and preventive measures to take.

In her words, Mrs Braithwaite said: ” I wrote the book ‘End Malaria’ because I want to put an end to the amount of people that have died because of malaria. The book illustrates the causes,symptoms and prevention measures put in place to eliminate the disease.

“Malaria is very severe but we are non-challant about it because we think it’s just malaria”

“In every two minutes, children die of malaria, so I want people sun Saharan Africa to know the symptoms of malaria and proper measure we can take to prevent it.

While commending Mrs. Braithwaite for her crusade to end Malaria scourge in Ghana and Nigeria, the Umuduruoha Amigbo Nwagele Imo-State born HRM Dr Ihenetu said all hands must be on deck to uproot the disease from Africa.

HRM Dr Ihenetu who is the Assistant Publicity Secretary Association of Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora described Mrs. Braithwaite as renowned Publicist, Creative Writer and an Award Winning Author who has continued to use her creative talents for liberation of Africa from shackles of diseases like Malaria.

As published on her profile, “Mrs. Brathitwaite served as the Executive Director for Africa EchoesAfrica, A United States based Magazine.

She also maintained a column called “Adventures of Lammy” as a creative writer with Ovation international Magazine for over five years.

“She won the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) /Spectrum Prize for Literature for her book entitled “Echoes of Yesteryears” which narrated a rapid sequence of breath taking revelations and hidden truths.

“Her other books, The Fisherman’s Son, For the love of My Country, Politicrisis, Bonds of Destiny, The Golden Rules and The Path of Fate have gained National and International recognition and endorsed by several individuals, organizations , state ministry of education,and federal government agencies due to their educative content.

“#EndMalaria narrates the struggles of the average child in a third world country to beat the dreaded malaria disease . It goes ahead to demonstrate ways to prevent the disease in our communities, making the book highly recommendable across institutions of learning in Africa and a must have for every home, to prepare children at a young age to embrace self-care towards the goal of eliminating malaria in Africa.

“Her amazing storytelling prowess have been demonstrated in various articles published in newsprint and she has also organized and participated in several Read-A-thon programmes in Nigeria and the Diaspora.”

Pix1: L-R : Mrs Braithwaite, HRM Dr Ihenetu and other dignitaries at the book launch

Pix3: The Chief launcher HRM Dr Ihenetu with the author, Mrs. Braithwaite