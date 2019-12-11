Funnel Logistics Technologies Ltd, Nigeria’s pioneer e-logistics technology company, has launched its electronic courier aggregation platform, Funnel. The platform is an electronic facilitator for efficient and seamless request/fulfilment of deliveries through the best courier operators across Nigeria.

The Funnel technology platform brings together customers in need of courier services and a diverse range of courier service operators at very competitive rates. Subscribers on the Funnel platform can request to have their parcels picked-up and delivered by their preferred courier services at discounted rates.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Tunde Oloyede, the CEO at Funnel Logistics Technologies Ltd, said, “We are excited to be launching this pioneer service in Nigeria. The Funnel platform provides innovative solutions to ease Nigerians’ everyday last-mile logistics pain points. At Funnel, our mission is to be the primary electronic facilitator for efficient request/fulfilment of deliveries across Africa.”

The Funnel technology platform can be used by retailers, e-commerce platforms and their customers. Social media retailers can initiate delivery requests from within their chats with customers; and customers of e-commerce platforms can now choose and pay for their preferred delivery service during checkout. Best of all, anyone can request a pick-up and delivery to any part of Nigeria from their mobile phone/PC without placing a single call/message. Every step from the initiation of the request, to follow up, tracking deliveries and receipt of parcels, will all be done within the apps, the company said.