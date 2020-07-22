Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady Aisha Buhari has disclosed that the late Isa Funtua secured different boards appointments for female politicians in the last four years.

She made the disclosure on Wednesday in her tribute to the late Funtua on her verified Twitter handle, @aishambuhari.

According to her, Funtua would be remembered for his support to female politicians.

Mrs Buhari wrote: ‘Inna lillahi Wa inna ilaihi Raji’un. On behalf of my family, I extend our condolence to Mrs Hauwa Isa Funtua and the entire family on the sudden death of Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua.

‘We pray that Allah SWT will grant him aljannatul firdaus.

‘Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua will be remembered for his support to female politicians, especially his role to get them appointed into different boards in the last four years.

‘May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Amen.’