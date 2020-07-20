Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is deep sad on passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

He described him as a man who consistently stood by him in his political journey.

President Buhari said that the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari condoled with family members, government and people of Katsina State, and all associates of the former President of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), especially the media industry, on the loss, describing him as “greatly admired and respected’’.

The President prayed to Allah for repose of Funtua’s soul, the Life Patron of International Press Institute and to grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the loss.