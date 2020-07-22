Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party have mourned the death of former second republic minister Ismaila Isa Funtua, describing it as a big loss to Nigeria.

In a statement signed by PGF Chairman and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate family of the deceased and the government and people of Katsina State, praying for the repose of Funtua’s soul.

The statement entitled “Condolence message on the death of Mallam Isa Funtua”, read:

‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihin rajiun. We received the death of Mallam Isa Funtua with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

‘We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari, people and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Isa Funtua.

‘His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian business community and patriots. We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

‘May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Isa Funtua, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Mallam Isa Funtua rest in peace!’