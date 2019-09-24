Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has gotten full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for six academic programmes to be run by the University’s School of the Post Graduate Studies.

The NUC empowered FUOYE to begin running the programmes from the 2019/2020 academic session.

The University began its postgraduate school in the 2018/2019 season with five faculties – Arts, Science, Engineering, Agriculture and Social Sciences – which jointly run 30 academic programmes. FUOYE’s postgraduate programmes now number 36, with the new NUC accreditation taking effect from 2019/2020 academic session.

The accreidted programmes are Food Science and Technology, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Material and Metallurgical Engineering, Geology and Computer Science, according to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun.

The Vice Chancellor added that his administration’s effort in repositioning FUOYE has begun to yield positive results in the many infrastructure projects dotting the landscape of the twin campuses of Oye and Ikole, a new ICT portal, the rising admission quotas and student enrolment.

He said that FUOYE, in another fruitful development, will on Thursday, September 27, sign a Memorandum of Understanding to run Distance Learning programmes after the NUC’s accreditation on the proposed courses for the programmes.

The VC spoke about other programmes meant to enhance academic development of the school, saying: “FUOYE is also having an International conference on Mechatronics Engineering tagged ‘Capacity Building and Globalization in Mechatronics’, from October 7 to 9. The University is equally hosting academics and researchers in a one-day free workshop featuring strategies for winning post doctoral positions, essential skills for preparation of manuscripts for publication in high impact journals, embracing multidisciplinary and and collaborative research and strategic skills for preparing grant winning proposals.

“The capacity building workshop, which holds on September 24, is titled ‘Breaking Barriers and Creating New Frontiers Through Multidisciplinary Research and Grantsmanship’,” he said.