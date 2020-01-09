Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), has appealed the court ruling which reinstated a sacked lecturer, Adeyemi Oluwagbemiga.

National Industrial Court (NID), sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, had on November 12, 2019, faulted Adeyemi’s sack as FUOYE’s employee and mandated the governing council to reverse the action with immediate effect.

The NID presiding judge, Justice Oyewumi O. O., also directed the management of the institution to pay all his entitlements up to date from the day he was sacked.

Adeyemi, who was a claimant at the lower court, was sacked in 2017, which prompted him to approach the NID through his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), to seek redress and he got favourable judgment.

A notice of appeal with registration number NICN/AK/64/2018 filed by FUOYE at the Court of Appeal, Akure division, faulted the judgment of the lower court and prayed the appellate court for a reversal.

The appeal was filed by M. T. Abari, D. I. Adesina, M. M. Sanni and Clement Auche, on behalf of the appellant (FUOYE).

The reliefs sought from the Court of Appeal include: an order allowing the appellant to appeal the judgment and an order setting aside the lower court’s decision upholding the claimant’s complaints.

The appellant also sought an order dismissing the claimant’s relief that he should be recalled to work by the university as granted by the lower court.