The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Governing Council, on Friday, announced the appointment of three principal officers.

The Deputy Director Corporate Services of the university, Mr Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, in a statement in Oye-Ekiti, listed the new appointments into the office of Registrar, Librarian and Medical Director.

“The Governing Council of the university rose from a four-day meeting on Thursday, announcing the appointment of Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya as the second substantive Registrar of the institution.

“Mr Odusanya was until his appointment, the Director Administration and Special Duties in the Vice Chancellor’s Office.

“The council in session presided over by its Chairman, Dr Lawan Yahuza, also announced the appointment of Dr Isaac Busayo as the new Librarian of the university.

“Busayo has been the Deputy Librarian.

“In order to strengthen the university Medical Centre and reward of excellence, the council equally appointed Dr Musbau Olawale as the substantive Medical Director of the university,’’ the statement read in part.

Olawale has been the deputy medical director before his appointment. (NAN)