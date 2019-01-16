Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The over four months old crisis rocking the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Federal University,Oye Ekiti chapter, got messier, yesterday, when aggrieved members disrupted a congress by the union in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The angry lectures insisted that embattled Chairman of the chapter, Akinyemi Omonijo, should first step aside before any congress would hold on the campus.

Daily Sun learnt that the congress scheduled for 1:00p.m was about to start when angry members stormed the venue and chased away those in attendance.

A leader of the union and Dean of Faculty of Arts of the university, Opoola Bolanle Tajudeen, who spoke with newsmen, said: “There was to be a congress, but there was no congress because our members felt strongly that the Zonal Chairman of the union, Prof. Olu Olu, who has been part of our problem in this chapter, should not foist any congress on us, and they insisted he cannot hold any congress when the chairman of our chapter, that he is imposing on us, has committed impeachable offences.

“There has been a resolution on ground that the chairman has committed impeachable offences and should go. Our people really felt bad and demonstrated their grievances. However, there was no casualty. The demands of our members, who insist they are still part of ASUU, is that current chairman of our branch, Omonijo, should step down because he has committed impeachable offences.

“Our people cannot allow a system where some people from outside would lord over us. We have our own internal problem and we should be allowed to solve it, internally. Our people want ASUU to move on, but we don’t want Omonijo again,” he said.