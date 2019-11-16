WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The Deputy Vice-chancellor (Academic) Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Professor Olusola Johnson Ojo has declared that rain semester examinations for 2018/2019 academic session will commence on Thursday, 5th December,2019.

According to a memo released from the office to the Vice-chancellor , Professor Kayode Soremekun, a copy of which has been made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, Professor Ojo enjoined Deans and Heads of Departments to make the provisional time-table available to students and staff immediately.

” Students are to report any observed clash or omission of courses to the Chairman Examination Committee through their Faculty Examination Officers on or before November 15,2019,” he stressed.

” The Deans and Heads of Departments are by this letter requested to inform the students about the University Management Policy, that only students that have been duly registered would be allowed into the examination halls upon provision of the following documents,” he furher said.

The documents according to the memo are; Coloured Print outs of the online course registration forms ( signed and stamped by the Heads of Departments), school fees payment receipt ( signed and stamped by the Bursary) and the University Student Identity card

” Students should note also that the University portal will be closed against course registration on November 23rd, 2019 and that manual registration forms will not be allowed as examination permit, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) further explained.