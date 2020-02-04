Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Chairman, Omonijo Gabriel has dragged the university management before the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Akure, Ondo State over his indefinite suspension.

Omonijo, in a suit filed on April 29 by Funmi Falana and Taiwo Olawanle from Falana and Falana’s Chambers, averred that his suspension without pay by the university was illegal and also violates the provisions of the Trade Union Act (TUC).

He argued that his suspension did not follow due process as stipulated in the university’s conditions of service which was an embodiment of Acts that established the institution.

The union leader said the investigative panel that recommended his to the university management was biased.

Omonijo said his suspension without pay was ‘wrong and unjust’, claiming that he was only invited in respect of the allegations made in the petition by ASUU to the Minister of Education.

He stated further that the investigative panel saddled with the responsibility of investigating the allegations made in the petition to the minister turned round to place him on suspension without pay due to his position as ASUU chairman.

He said the university responded through a letter, dated March 15, and signed by the acting Registrar, Olayinka Ajayi, stating that the issues raised in the said letter were receiving the attention of the university authorities.