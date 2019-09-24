Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has met with management of the Federal University, Oye- Ekiti, over last weeks’s crisis which led to the death of two students of the institution.

The governor, at the meeting, vowed to get to the root of the inciden, with a view to ensuring that such does not occur again.

Addressing management of the institution at the Governor’s Office, Ado- Ekiti, the governor stated that the crisis might have resulted from communication gap between the students and the school management .

Fayemi who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, said the unfortunate incident was avoidable had the students channeled their agitation to the school authority who would have taken up the matter and appropriately resolve it.

The governor, however, condoled with the school management and families of the students killed.

FUOYE’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Fashina said the ugly incident could have been avoided if the students had not regrouped after the initial demonstration in the morning.

“They shouldn’t have regrouped in the afternoon. It happened outside the university. I was still in the office working. The student union leaders told the commissioner of police that they wanted to do a guided protest,” he said.