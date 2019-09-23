Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has met with the management of the Federal University Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE), over last weeks’s crisis which led to the death of two students of the institution.

The Governor, at the meeting, vowed to get to the root of the incident, with a view to preventing a reoccurrence.

Addressing the management of the institution at the Governor’s office Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, the Governor stated that the crisis might have resulted from a communication gap between the students and school management.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon.Biodun Omoleye, Fayemi said that the fatal incident was avoidable if the students had channeled their agitation to the school authority who could have taken up the matter and resolved it appropriately.

The Governor condoled with the school management and the families who the two students who were killed.

In his remarks, FUOYE Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof.Fashina said the incident could have been avoided if the students had not regrouped after the initial demonstration in the morning.

“They shouldn’t have regrouped in the afternoon. It happened outside the University. I was still in the office working.The Student Union leaders told the Commissioner of Police that they wanted to do a guided protest,” he said.