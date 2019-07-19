Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A don and former director general, Abuja Carnival, Prof. Rasaki Bakare, yesterday, advocated the use of music, dance and drama in solving myriads of problems plaguing the country.

Bakare, professor of Choreography and Performance Aesthetics at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), said the three instruments of entertainment had, in the past, proven as veritable source of succour and meaningful engagement that invariably make people, especially youths happy in other climes with similar challenges.

The don made the proposal in his inaugural lecture on the topic: “The Healing Properties of the Performative Trinity for a Troubled Society” at the university.

He said the three components of entertainment could also be used as socio-economic re-engineering strategy for the country.

Prof. Bakare, described music, dance and drama as critical mobilising factors capable of healing the wounds in the hearts of the nation and its people.

He claimed to have composed well over 400 songs and written quite a number of musical works, including choreographing a total of 200 dance works, as part of his contributions to academics and entertainment since becoming a university lecturer over two decades ago and added that music, in particular, has been acknowledged as a therapy which artists use sometimes to make sick patients get rid of their health problems.