Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Federal University Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), is adding another feather to her cap in a quest for academic advancement and in deepening research endeavours. This, the school is doing by organizing a free one-day training on capacity building on grantsmanship and strategies for accessing post doctoral applications. The training is scheduled for October 2.

The free training is being organised by a team of erudite scholars of FUOYE’s Faculty of Sciences. Scholars from other universities are also expected as resource persons at the workshop.

A statement by the Chairman, Organising Committee of the workshop, Dr. Hilary Okoh, said the training is in line with the human capital development policy of the Faculty of Science. It is open to other academics outside FUOYE.

His words: “We have carefully selected highly experienced resource persons who have won several grants and accessed many Post Doctoral applications. We hope to leverage on their experience by establishing relevant networking and collaborations immediately after the workshop. Participation at this workshop is free but all participants are required to register on line.”