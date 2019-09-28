Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is adding another feather to its cap in its quest for academic advancement and deepening of research endeavours by organising a free one-day capacity building workshop on grantsmanship and strategies for accessing post-doctoral applications. The training is scheduled for October 2.

The free training is being organised by a team of scholars from FUOYE’s Faculty of Sciences. Scholars from other universities are expected be resource persons for the workshop.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Organising Committee, of the workshop, Dr Hilary Okoh, the training is in line with the human capital development policy of the Faculty of Science. It is open to other academics outside FUOYE.

“We have carefully selected highly experienced resource persons who have won several grants and accessed many post-doctoral applications. We hope to leverage their experience by establishing relevant networking and collaborations immediately after the workshop. Participation at this workshop is free but all participants are required to register on line,” Dr Okoh said.

In another development, FUOYE Vice Chancellor Prof. Kayode Soremekun has revealed that the institution would be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a team of consultants, led by a renown expert in Distance Learning academic programmes, Professor Olagbemiro Jegede, who holds a twin professorial chair in Science Education and Long Distance Education, respectively. Prof. Jegede is also pioneer Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). He is regarded as the doyen of Long Distance Education in Nigeria.

Prof. Soremekun said the MoU was about the school’s already concluded plan to start the FUOYE Distance Learning Institute. He said the signing would happen on Monday, September, 30 at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room.