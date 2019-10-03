Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked Ekiti state government to pay N20 million as compensation to families of slain students of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, in addition to offsetting medical bill of the survivors.

It also demanded that, beyond condolence visits paid to families of late Kehinde Dada and Joseph Okonofua by the state government delegation, that practical effort should be made to deliberately assuage the grieving families through employment into the state civil service of at least two members of each of the families of the deceased students deemed employable and immortalisation of the slain students.

In addition to that, NANS demanded immediate release of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) officers attached to the wife of the state governor, Bisi Fayemi, that allegedly attacked the students for prosecution in accordance to the law.

It also suggested that a judicial commission of inquiry involving all stakeholders including the students, members of the host communities and the deceased family be constituted to unravel the cause of the incident with a view to forestalling future occurrence.

It also asked the state government to immediately pay the gratuity and pension of the parents of Kehinde Dada which they have not paid for seven years after retirement.

It also demanded that an apology letter be written by the governor’s wife and published in at least five national dailies, six television stations with wide coverage and 12 radio stations spread across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and 20 online news medium.

NANS President, Bamidele Akpan, in a statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, said its findings revealed that students’ protest of 9th September was peaceful and was never targeted at the wife of the governor but the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) due to poor power supply to the school community.

It also discovered that four students were shot, one in the head, another in the hand and the other in the stomach, in addition to an indigene that was also shot in the buttock while doing legitimate business in his shop.