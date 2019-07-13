Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE)’s Faculty of Sciences has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Africa’s Vaal University of Technology (VUT), to enhance research, exchange of academic programmes and capacity building among staff and students of both institutions, among others.

The development was a concluding phase of the 2019 FUOYE International Science Conference, organised by the Faculty of Sciences under the leadership of the Dean, Prof. Olayide Lawal, a professor of Industrial and Macromolecular Chemistry. The conference, which held for two days, was themed: “ Innovation and Advancement in Nanonscience and Nanotechnology.”

Speaking on the development and the vision of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Shoremekun, promised to extend the collaboration with the MoU to other faculties and programmes to ensure widespread enhancement of human capacity among the staff and students of the institution.

Professor of Chemistry, Vaal University of Technology, Eliazer Bobby Naidoo noted that the MoU will enable them to be exchange both staff and students in research works in academic programmes such as water treatment, alternative energy, biotechnology, to enable FUOYE staff obtain higher qualifications from VUT. He added that it help them to learn from each other’s culture.

“There will be widespread of knowledge as FUOYE will be getting from our university using the facilities that we have, which it doesn’t have,” he said. “We will learn from each other from the way we teach and the way FUOYE teaches and this will support the idea of broadening our spectrum within ourselves as Africans rather than going abroad for such.”