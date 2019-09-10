WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The medical centre of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), has denounced reports from students of the university that at least three deaths might have been recorded when hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protest organised by the school’s students union to press home their demand for adequate power supply on the twin campuses in Oye and Ikole.

According to a reliable source from the school’s medical centre, there were only two with injuries who are being stabilised while one had a gunshot wound at the abdomen. He is also being taken care of.

“Do not mind the fake news on social media. We haven’t yet at this time, 7:49 pm on Tuesday night) recorded any death of a student or police officer. Those were mere rumours. What I can categorically say is that three students of the school were wounded, one with a head injury which is the picture being circulated and another with serious bruises. The third has a gunshot wound in the bowel and we are already attending to the three. But no death has been recorded.

The policeman allegedly lynched was just an old picture of a security man fetched from the social media,” the source said.