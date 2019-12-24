Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said Ekiti State governor’s wife, Bisi Fayemi, could not have ordered the recent shooting of two students of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Joseph Okonofua and Dada Kehinde.

The students’ body also lifted the person non-grata order placed on Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife across all the tertiary institutions in the country, describing the role the duo played in ensuring proper burial for the departed students, as outstanding.

Two FUOYE students, were shot dead on September 10, 2019 during a protest that coincided with the visit of Mrs Fayemi to Oye Ekiti, which led to confrontation between the first lady’s security details and students due to unruly and violent nature of the latter.

The killings had forced NANS to make a public statement directing students to, henceforth, treat Fayemi and his wife as persona non-grata in all Nigerian tertiary institutions.

NANS’ Senate President, Gambo Mohammed and Clerk, Kabiru Mohammed, in a communique after a Senate meeting in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, said neither the governor nor his wife knew anything about the death of the students.

Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State SUG president moved a motion for the lifting of the order, which was seconded by his Niger State College of Education counterpart, Zakari Mohammed and was affirmed by other senators at the plenary.

Exonerating Fayemi and wife further, NANS said: “Ekiti State government has taken the responsibilities of paying for hospital bills of all injured students and for the burial arrangements of the deceased.

“The government also visited the deceased’s’ families and compensated them while processing employment opportunity for two members of the bereaved families.

“We realised it is time to move on and allow the sleeping dog lies in the interest of peace and love among all those that were involved.”

The students, who appealed to Fayemi to fulfil his promises, also lamented the death of a students’ leader, Yemi Adeniran, who died in a motor accident , saying the deceased did well as a member of SUG during his lifetime.