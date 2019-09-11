Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A young man has been confirmed dead early this morning, following student protests at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti. (FUOYE). The dead man is said to be one of the three young men suspected to be students involved in the protest to press home their demands for adequate power supply on the twin campuses of Oye and lkole.

A source from the University medical centre and Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, where the deceased was operated on, confirmed to Daily Sun that the yet-to-be identified young man passed away in the early hours Wednesday.

The deceased had sustained severe abdominal injury due to gunshot wounds he suffered during the clash between students, hoodlums and police on Tuesday afternoon, Daily Sun has learnt.

PROTEST GONE WRONG: Federal University Oye Ekiti( FUOYE) On Fire As Two Students Shot Dead by Trigger Happy Police Officer pic.twitter.com/asyGlM0wag — Timmy Turner (@the_ayodimeji) September 10, 2019

