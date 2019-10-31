Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is resuming academic activities on November 11.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Godfrey Bajki, yesterday, the university’s Senate arrived at the decision on the November 11 resumption date after series of meetings where issues were discussed.

The PRO said the authorities also disclosed that a new appointment of the deputy vice chancellor, Academics (DVC), was made.

The new DVC is Sola Ojo, a Professor of Geology. Abayomi Fasina remains deputy vice chancellor (Administration).

FUOYE was on September 11 closed down indefinitely due to a bloody students’ protest which resulted into the killing of two students of the school, Okonufua Joseph and Kehinde Dada on September 10, by security officials who allegedly shot live bullets at the students for being allegedly violent during the protest.