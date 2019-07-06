WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Some senior academic staff of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), have lauded the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Kayode Shoremekun, for what they described as outstanding performance in developing the infrastructure and uplifting excellence in the school.

The senior academic staff which included heads of departments, deans of faculties, under the umbrella of FUOYE Concerned Group (FCG) led by Prof. Shola Omotola, wrote a letter of commendation to the VC lauding him for bringing unprecedented developments to the institution.

In the letter which was signed by Dr. Hammed Olaide Sakiru, spokesman of the group and Head of the Department of Physics, the lecturers said: “We are not here to flatter or praise you unnecessarily but to appreciate the reality of good transformation and development in all the faculties in FUOYE particularly in the Faculty of Sciences.

“With your initiative and unflinching administrative style, you are a real problem solver and Mr. Transformer.

“In retrospect, we did face the problem of congestion of students in the lecture rooms during the lectures and examination periods, but now it is no more, with your initiative of new, open, big, spacious and well-ventilated lecture rooms in some faculties particularly three of them in the Faculty of Sciences. Now, the students are attending classes and writing the exams conveniently without any form of congestion.

“You have transformed the university from grass to grace, from four faculties to 10 faculties. Prof. Omotola, Dr. Ajiboye and I toured some faculties (in the institution) a couple of weeks ago. Faculty of Pharmacy is 100 percent completed; Management Science and Basic Medical Science faculties are about to be completed. The university library is attracting students and staff.

“We sincerely commend you and appeal to you not to relent in your meritorious and selfless service in building in FUOYE, superb structures and good image. FUOYE is taking shape as a real university now under your watch, administration and leadership.”

The group, however, pointed the attention of the VC to other areas the school needed more help.

“The attention should be paid to the three-in-one science laboratory in Oye campus. It has been 100 percent completed since roughly six months ago but just remains to be furnished. The usage of these big laboratories will ease the problem of congestion of students during the practical sessions. The small laboratories we are using now are small for the large number of students we have.”