Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has again shone at a national event, Nigerian Universities’ Theatre Arts Festival (NUTAF), winning gold in drama performance.

It also came third in drums ensemble and best individual talents in directing, acting, costuming and make-up.

A team of 25 students of the Department of Theatre and Media Arts (TMA) led by the staff adviser, Mr. Tayo Isijola, won the laurels at event held at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The feat came barely two months after the same TMA took third position in their maiden participation in a global event, African Drum Festival.

Other departments in FUOYE including Mechatronics, Food technology and Agriculture have also won laurels at different contests.

Founding member of staff of FUOYE and pioneer Head of Department (HOD) of TMA of the university and current Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare, said the implication of the feat is that for the next one year, the varsity is the leader of all 52 universities that offer Theatre Arts in Nigeria.

“Our winning team is a group of 25 students drawn from 100 level to 400 level and we supervised them,” he said. On how FUOYE team managed to prepare and attend the festival in spite of its closure, he replied: “The closure was a major challenge. Our team was midway into their preparations, and the students went home abandoning their rehearsals. But I convinced the HOD, Dr. Desen Jonathan Mbachaga and staff adviser, Tayo Isijola to allow us take a risk. So, about 10 days to the commencement of NUTAF in Lagos, we asked the students to come to Ado Ekiti and we camped them in my house. We looked for something to make them survive while they continued with their rehearsals using my premises.

“The students too cooperated and also took some money from their pockets to survive. When it was a day to the event, we raised money for transportation to and fro and also provided money for costumes, props and other instruments and equipment they needed for the competition. We convinced the students to feed themselves during the seven-day festival. We did all these because we know that our VC is an understanding and highly supportive and would approve our requests for funds when the school reopens and we can process the students’ request officially.

“We appreciate the university management led by Prof. Kayode Soremekun for his immense support which has provided a conducive environment for creativity to thrive in FUOYE, “ he said.