A Student of Hospital and Tourism Management, Federal University Oye Ekiti, FUOYE, Miss Fatimah Oyesomi has won the “Build Africa online 2020 Career Presentation Competition”.

The competition which is an initiative of a non governmental organization “Build Afrika” was put together for students of Hospital and Tourism Management across the tertiary institutions to promote Travel, Tourism and Hospitality education in Africa through presentation from Stakeholders and competitions among participants.

The competition was held online on July third and fourth through the zoom platform.

Miss Oyesomi who emerged the Best Career Presenter, won a Cash price of one hundred thousand naira and free UK Institute of Hospital Student Membership registration.

Speaking on the development, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Oye Ekiti, Professor Kayode Soremekun stated that the successes recorded so far had further affirmed the institution’s passion for academic excellence and no stone would be left unturned to sustain the tempo.

Professor Soremekun however called on students and staff of the institution to remain loyal in efforts to put FUOYE on the world map record of academic excellence and to be a shinning example in Africa.

It would be recalled that two Lecturers of the Department of Theatre and Media Arts in FUOYE, Dr Tosin Tume bagged the 2019 ANA Award and Mr Bassy Asuquo won the 2019 SONTA/OLU OBAFEMI price for playwriting.