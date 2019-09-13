A Civil Society Organisation; the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria (SRLN) has accused the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of covering up the policemen in his wife’s entourage, who shot two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua dead and injured many others on Tuesday.

According to a statement on Friday, by its Co-coordinator, Dr. Chima Ubeku, the SRLN said it was strange that Dr. Fayemi, who rose to political prominence, using the ladder of human rights and pro-democracy activism has remained silent, carrying on as if nothing happened, four days after two students were killed by policemen in the entourage of his wife.

The SRLN, which described killing of the students and the shooting spree embarked on by the policemen as barbaric, brutish and animalistic, said there was no how the governor’s wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, who was on tour of local councils in Ekiti State when the killings happened, can be exonerated because the policemen went overzealous while purportedly protecting her.

The group said it was even more unspeakable that up till today, students of FUOYE are the ones still being harassed and arrested by the police, with the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU), Idris Salau, arrested and detained by the police.

Also, instead of fishing out the policemen that killed the students and went about firing shots indiscriminately at students in their hostels, the government of Ekiti State has been promoting different narratives aimed at turning the students of FUOYE, who only protested to culprits.

Whereas, the students only protested against lack of electricity and exorbitant billings by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and saw the presence of Governor Fayemi’s wife in Oye Ekiti as an opportunity to table their grievances before her so that the State government can assist them.

It berated the Ekiti State Police Command for acting irresponsibly, claiming on Tuesday that “no student was killed” and going ahead to defend its men, despite video evidence showing them shooting indiscriminately at harmless students even in their hostels.

The SRLN called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct thorough and independent investigation into the sad incident, demanding that senseless killing by security agents must stop in the country.