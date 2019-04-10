WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti The Department of Theatre and Media Arts, (TMA), Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has been invited to participate in this year’s edition of the African Drums festival in recognition of what the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kayode Shoremekun and Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare jointly described as a landmark achievement of the department and school over the time. The 2019 edition of African Drums festival which will feature a parade of talents in African drumming and artistry, will hold at the Amphitheatre of the City Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, Ogun State from April 24 to 27 and feature professional drummers across Africa. FUOYE’s TMA is the first academic body being invited to participate in the festival in recognition of its achievement in the performing arts and acknowledgement of this feat by the organisers of the African drums festival, 2019. Commenting on the development, the pioneer Head of FUOYE’s Department of Theatre and Media Arts, former Artistic Director of Abuja Carnival and current Dean, Post Graduate School, Prof. Bakare said: “We are glad to be invited to take part in the African Drum festival, 2019 as this shows that we are becoming a force to reckon with in the academic community across Africa. It is a good development and we will give it our best performance in a way that our students will benefit from the programme immensely. ”