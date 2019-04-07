Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has been invited to participate in this year’s edition of the African Drums festival in recognition of what the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kayode Shoremekun, and Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Prof. Rasaki, Ojo Bakare, jointly described as a landmark achievement of the school over time.

The 2019 edition of African Drums festival which features a parade of talents in African drumming and artistry, will hold at the Amphitheatre of the City Centre, Oje-Ilewo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, from April 24 to 27 featuring many talents from the town and gown and particularly talents and artistes from many departments of drama, performing arts and theatre arts, and that of African Studies across the tertiary institutions in Africa.

Commenting on the development, founder of FUOYE Department of Theatre and Media Arts, former Artistic Director of Abuja Carnival and current Dean, Post Graduate School, Prof. Bakare said: “We are glad to be invited to take part in the African drum festival, 2019, as this shows that we are becoming a force to reckon with in the academic community across Africa.

“It is a good development, and we will give it our best in performance in a way that our students will benefit from the programme immensely,” he said.