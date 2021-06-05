The Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE),Prof. Abayomi Fasina says the institution has admitted 537 students of Higher National Diploma (HND) into it’s Top Up and Conversion Programme.

Fasina said this at the matriculation ceremony held at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, study centre of the programme on Friday

The matriculation was attended by students from Faculties of Agriculture, Engineering, Management Sciences, Sciences and Social Sciences.

Fasina, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Jeremiah Omotola, congratulated the matriculating students.

He commended the students for their determination to further improve their academic careers in spite of the rigorous screenings they encountered before getting admitted.

Fasina explained that matriculation in all higher institutions of learning marked the formal admission of new students into the university and that it was an occasion during which new students pledged their allegiance to the authority of the institution.

” We are admitting a total number of 537 students for our Top Up and Conversion to give you an opportunity to salvage the undying discrepancies of HND, Third class or Pass degrees.

” We are determined to equip you with quality education but to develop the spirit of intellectual enquiry, curiosity and resilience and also to build your character and uprightness.

” The matriculation ceremony is ushering you all to an academic environment filled with quality education and I urge you to abide by your oath of allegiance to the university.”

The vice chancellor urged the students to shun all forms of social vices such as cultism, indecent dressing, examination malpractices, sexual misbehaviour and other anti social behaviours that could destroy their careers.

“As the current vice chancellor of this great university, alongside teaching and non teaching staff, we are determined to make your experience in FUOYE rewarding, memorable and excellent,” he said.

Also Speaking, the Acting Director of the Top Up and Conversion Programme, Dr Olaide Hammed, said that the programme offered courses in five faculties at the study centre.

Olaide advised the newly admitted students to uphold themselves in a good manner and be free to verify information about their choice of courses and the programme itself.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports NAN reports that the Acting Registrar of the university, Mr Mufutau Ibrahim administered the matriculation oath on the students.(NAN)