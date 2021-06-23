By Gabriel Dike

The embattled Vice Chancellor, Federal University Oye (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina, and three principal officers of the institution on Wednesday failed to honour the invitation by the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) investigating certain allegations.

Prof. Fasina, the acting bursar, procurement officer and auditor were summoned by SFU to appear for interrogation on alleged collection of double salaries by the VC as staff of FUOYE and Ekiti State University (EKSU) as well as purchases made under his administration without following due process.

The SFU had via a letter dated Tuesday, June 15, invited the VC and the three other officers and on Thursday, June 18, visited the university but Prof. Fasina went into hiding and was later ambushed, taken to the Ekiti State Police Command. The acting Registrar secure his administrative bail.

Daily Sun gathered that the VC, bursar, procurement officer and auditor were asked to report to SFU office, Ikoyi, Lagos with certain vital documents.

A source at SFU told Daily Sun that the embattled VC may have gone to court to stop the investigation. Another reason Fasina gave for not honouring the invitation include holding of Governing Council meeting today (Wednesday).

Some staff of FUOYE told our Correspondent that the governing council meeting will hold next week and not today as claimed but the VC.

A source at SFU said operatives were assembled to interrogate Fasina, acting bursar, procurement officer and auditor are not happy about being labelled as kidnappers by the VC when they visited the campus last week.