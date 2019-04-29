Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Federal University Oye Ekiti Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Shoremekun, has decried the non-payment of school fees by students of the institution.

He said out of the over 17,000 students enrolled for the 2018/2019 academic session, about 15,000 were yet to pay their fees. He said the development has frustrated management’s desire to meet many of the needs and demands of the school for more effective and enhanced academic as well as administrative activities.

The vice chancellor, who spoke with newsmen at the weekend in Ado Ekiti said: “It is appalling that students, these days, have been failing to pay school fees for reasons we cannot fathom. By the last check, about 15,000 of our students have not paid. This is over 90 percent of the students’ population because we have over 17,000 students in the university.”

He said the school’s management has discovered that many of the students failed to pay their school fees because they have spent the ones given to them by their parents or guardians. He said the management is devising means by which parents could pay the fees directly without having to give their children or wards who have the tendency to divert such monies for other unproductive use.