Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Shoremekun, has urged undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions, particularly, those in FUOYE to cultivate positive values, saying that is the only way to have a fulfilled life.

Shoremekun said youths must learn to take responsibilities and engage in productive endeavours that will prepare them for leadership roles in the future and cautioned that they must avoid taking short routes to achieve their dreams and goals in life as such leads to disaster.

He spoke during a mentoring programme, organised by FUOYE Students Union Government (SUG), entitled: Impact of Values, at the main auditorium of the Faculty of Sciences, FUOYE main campus in Oye, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The programme had some resource persons deliver motivational and inspiring lectures to build positive values into the students.

The SUG chose the occasion to garland the vice chancellor in appreciation of his sterling performance in raising academic standard, building infrastructures and providing huge learning facilities.

Urging the students to keep bringing up programmes that develop their leadership and positive attributes, the vice chancellor said: “ I was curious about this programme and I asked from the head of the counselling unit who said the programme was solely organised by the students. This shows that you are maturing into leadership position, where you do not need to be tele-guided and this also means you are preparing yourself for the future.

“These are the kinda of areas we want the students to excel. Being independent minded, developing sound leadership and being responsible, it will prepare you for the future.

“Today in FUOYE, no one supervises you, you are responsible for yourself. This responsibility is a privilege that you now have as adults. But for every privilege, there may be a down size and this has to do with your freewill: if you make good or bad choice, you will reap the reward. This reminds me of what the then Obafemi Awolowo University’s vice chancellor said while he counselled us as undergraduates many years ago, about campus life, which is that the only thing that is compulsory is nothing is compulsory, but whatever you sow as students, you will reap.

“What I am seeing here is commendable, showing that you are doing well. The challenges here will prepare you for the future. And as much as possible, you should imbibe certain progressive values.”

“The theme of this event says, impact of values, l know it is essentially aimed at our young women, the female students, to help then adopt values and positions that will guide them here and after here. There is a need for women to maintain virtues, especially the young girls. In life, there are two options, the short and the Long runs.