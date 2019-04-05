WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Professor Kayode Soremekun, has warned the over 5,000 matriculating undergraduate students of the university to stay away from cultism, drugs, examination malpractices or be expelled from the institution.

Soremekun who handed down the warning on Friday during the matriculation of new intakes of the 2018/ 2019 academic session, warned that FUOYE has zero tolerance for anti-social behaviours.

The Vice Chancellor urged the students to take advantage of the good number of academic teachers in the university to harness their potentials.

“I am challenging you to soar like eagles. We have in this university well-placed academic teachers who will help you to harness your potentials. I want to see all of you here in the next 4-5 years for the second leg of your journey.

“To achieve this goal, you must be diligent and stay away from examination malpractices, cultism, drugs and other anti-social behaviours.”

Soremekun hinted that the university will henceforth focus on the infrastructural development of the Ikole Ekiti campus of the university, saying that it does not mean that the main campus would be abandoned.

He said that the development strides of the university was unequal by its contemporaries created in 2011 adding that it is the only one having two campuses.

The university matriculated students from 11 faculties and 49 programmes.