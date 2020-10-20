Following her appointment as Director General of the Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency, Mrs. Furera Isma Jumare, has resigned her role as Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

This in line with regulatory guidelines for certain categories of public servants from serving on boards of banks and other financial institutions.

Commenting on Jumare’s resignation, Board Chair, Mrs. Beatrice Hamza-Bassey, said: “Since joining the Board in May 2017, Furera has been an invaluable voice in the Boardroom. Her experience and professional counsel directly contributed to our wins in recent years and in helping us navigate challenging times. She also served studiously as the Chair of the Board Governance Committee and Member of the Board Audit and Risk Management Committees. On behalf of the Board, I thank her for her diligent service and wish her much success as she answers the call of service to her State.”

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, said: “Furera’s appointment is a clear acknowledgement of her experience and accomplishments in her long career including in her role as Director with Union Bank.