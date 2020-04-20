As the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) commences disbursement the N50 billion COVID-19 stimulus package for households and small businesses this week, the President, United Furniture Dealers Association Of Nigeria (UFDAN), Mr Emeka Egwuekwe has called on the Federal Government to include its members in the package to save the industry.

He also lamented that the furniture manufacturing industry has lost over N600 million during the COVID-19 lockdown, noting that if COVID-19 package was not immediately accessed, most of his members would close shop after the pandemic.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday where he distributed the COVID-19 palliatives to various communities in the Federal Capital Territory and his home Community Enugu-Agidi, Egwuekwe, who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Of Prince Interior Furniture and Furnishing Company Limited said the palliatives were part of his corporate social responsibility programme.

According to him, the FCT communities that benefited from the palliatives which includes foodstuffs, bags of rice and noodles, hand sanitizers, face masks and money are Kugbo 1 and Kugbo 11 and the furniture market.