Fred Itua, Abuja

Fire outbreak has destroyed 39 shops and furniture worth over N21 million at a furniture market in Abuja.

Some of the affected furniture makers at the market in Kugbo, said they were called at about midnight by the guards on duty and informed about the incident.

Chairman of the city furniture area, Austin Onuh, who is also a victim, said the incident occurred late on Monday night when all the shop owners had long closed for the day.

He regretted that most of the furniture burnt were given to them on contract by their customers.

“We are yet to determine the cause of the inferno but furniture worth over N 21 million naira have been burnt by the fire.

“Some of us here just returned from Christmas and New Year celebrations, and started work that our customers gave us, but this morning we only came to see ashes,” he said.

Onuh appealed to FCT administration, spirited individuals and corporate organisations to support them.

He also called on the government to help the furniture makers provide measures that will prevent fire incidents in the area.

Timothy Eze, one of the affected furniture makers said he has lost not less than N 8 million worth of furniture in his shop.

“Apart from the furniture, industrial machine, generators with several equipment worth millions were also burnt,” he said.

Another victim, Vincent Ngutsen said over N7 million finished and unfinished furniture were burnt in his shop located in the same area.

According to him, even with the efforts of the people around the area and the firefighters, they were not able to salvage the situation.