Tyson Fury is considering Carlos Takam as his next opponent and a final decision on the WBC title fight could soon be made, says the Frenchman’s co-promoter.

Fury is now planning a UK homecoming in London on December 5, after pulling the plug on a contracted third fight with Deontay Wilder, who he claims wanted to postpone their meeting until 2021.

The preferred challengers for Fury are Takam and Agit Kabayel, two contenders who share top rank with the WBC heavyweight champion as a US promoter.