Tyson Fury could make a dramatic retirement U-turn depending on the result of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury stopped Dillian Whyte at Wembley last month to retain his heavyweight world title before announcing his decision to retire. He has since insisted he has no plans to return to the ring – even for an undisputed clash with either Joshua Or Usyk.

But Fury’s American promoter Bob Arum has claimed his fighter’s retirement is not yet in stone and that he could continue depending on the result on July 23.

“I think Tyson Fury is going to wait to see how the Anthony Joshua fight comes out with Oleksandr Usyk, then make a determination whether he wants to continue,” he told Fight Hype. “Other than fighting the winner of Usyk vs Joshua, there’s nothing really of interest to Fury.”

Fury has yet to inform the WBC as to whether or not he will relinquish his title – and the sanctioning body’s president Mauricio Sulaiman is in no hurry to force his champion to make a decision. Having fought Whyte, Fury is not required to take on a mandatory challenger until next year.

“There’s no specific period of time,” Sulaiman told BoxingScene.com. “I spoke to him this week, he’s on holiday, looking great and we’re going to talk in a few days and we are going to 100 per cent support whatever is his decision. If he decides to retire from boxing, that is a dream come true, because to retire at the top with money, with health, with family, with a brilliant future doing things, that is a dream for an administrator like me.

