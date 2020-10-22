The shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos, by suspected soldiers on Tuesday night, yesterday, sparked a rash of violent protest, arson and killings across the nation even as it has elicited global condemnations.

In Lagos, angry youths visited their anger on the home of mother of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Surulere, the new Oyingbo Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) terminus in Oyingbo, the NPA office, several police stations and set them ablaze.

The miscreants defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by Lagos government as the went on the rampage.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday imposed a curfew following violent attacks on some police stations in Orile-Iganmu and other areas in Lagos.

A large number of new BRT buses parked in the terminus situated behind railway line in Oyingbo, waiting for roll out were torched. Some establishments linked to the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, including TV-Continental at the old Tollgate, Ikosi-Ketu, the Nation Newspaper in Mushin and Oriental Hotel on Victoria Island were target by the hoodlums who also besieged his Bourdillion residence in Ikoyi.

The Lekki Toll Plaza, several police stations, three local government councils, bus terminals, Lagos City Mall and branches of at least four commercial banks were either looted or burnt in the orgy of violence.

Both the Lagos State High and the Magistrates’ Court in Igbosere were also torched by the rampaging hoodlums. A viral video showed how they made their way into the court’s in Lagos Island, carted away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners and other items. After looting, they was set on fire.

Even the sanctity of the Palace of the Oba of Lagos in Iduguran was violated by the street urchins who overran and ransacked it.

Several workers of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) escaped death as some part of the building housing the authority headquarters was razed by protesters.

The fire razed over five floors of the nine story building.

A source in the agency said protesters numbering over 50 invaded the authority’s headquarters. It also confirmed that the hoodlums attacked the NPA facility in Dockyard, Apapa and carted away valuable items.

Several police operatives and facilities were also attacked. Several policemen were either killed, maimed or injured while arms and munition were carted away.

Hoodlum also stormed the Isheri office of the Channel Television, and threatened to burn it down.It took the concerted efforts of combined security agents to ward off the invaders.

Nation burnt down

Armed men on motorcycles invaded the headquarters of The Nation on Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Lagos yesterday afternoon.

In a commando-like manner, they kicked their way into the premises after scaring away security men on duty, brandishing their sophisticated guns.

A statement by the Editor, Adeniyi Adesina, said the mob doused the frontage of the building with petrol and set fire to it. Some of the vehicles parked within the premises were set ablaze and others vandalised

“Many boys came thereafter and swooped on the office, looting everything they could lay their hands on.

“These include desktop computers, laptops, air conditioners and other office equipment.

At the time of the attack, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Victor Ifijeh, was among those trapped within the office while the fire raged on.

“They were evacuated when men of Operation Mesa security outfit arrived.

Their arrival ended the free rein of the invaders.

It was obviously a targeted attack on the free press.

The Nation had been listed on Twitter and other social media platforms by sympathisers of the ongoing destructive activities as a target of attack.

“The Nation has robustly reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria.

“The Management is at a loss as to why the company should be a target of such unwarranted attack.”

Ogun, Rivers, Imo,

Thugs who stormed the Atan-Ota Divisional Police station in Ogun killed the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), DSP Augustine Ogbeche.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer, said they also assaulted the Divisional Police Officer, Sikiru Olugbenga, whose whereabouts was unknown at press time, and made away with arms and ammunitions.

A civilian was also killed in the attack while the station was set ablaze.

In Rivers, hoodlums killed three policemen, razed down Area Command in Oyigbo Local Government Area. Sources at Oyigbo, headquarters of the LGA, said two policemen were killed in the Tuesday night attack and many police officers were reported to be missing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the police officers and a driver of an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) usually stationed at the Police Area Command was butchered with machetes.

Another officer, according to sources, was also burnt to death while the third was stoned to death.

It could not, however, be ascertained if the attack was associated with the #EndSARS protest.

Spokesman, of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident saying, “we are going there now to ascertain what happened.”

Also, protesting youths in Nwaoriubi, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, defied the curfew, razed a Divisional Police Station and mobbed two soldiers to death.

The youths also freed all suspects before torching it. Police barracks and the officers mess were also not spared.

Police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the setting ablaze of the police headquarters, barracks, destruction of cars and release of suspects, but said only one soldier died.

Ebonyi imposes curfew

Kpirikpiri Police Post in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State was not spared either as youths numbering over 50 marched on it at about 3:15pm and set the main office and a vehicle on fire.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said only a vehicle, whose owner was was yet to be ascertained, was torched.

“I just went round Abakaliki metropolis now. I discovered that Kpirikpiri Police Station was not on fire.”

Another police state, Ekeaba police station, was also been set ablaze.

Governor David Umahi, has imposed a 24 hour curfew following attacks and destruction of government facilities.

In a statewide broadcast, he said hoodlums and cultist have hijacked the EndSARS peaceful protest in the state.

Banks, town hall, courts burnt in Umuahia, Aba

Protesters set two banks ablaze in Aba, Abia State.

Those affected were the First Bank branch along Ehi Road/Mosque Street and Access Bank on Ngwa Road.

The rampaging protesters also touched the building of the defunct NITEL.

Aba, the commercial city of Abia State was yesterday literally set on fire when protesters burnt Aba Town Hall housing the Aba South Local Government headquarters, High and Magistrate Courts in the city, a branch of a first generation bank, Aba Mall and a private initiative multipurpose business edifice under construction.

This was less than 24 hours after the protesters burnt down the former Zone 6 Police annex in Aba, killing two policemen in the process.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had in the wake of the violent protest on Tuesday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Aba and Umuahia.

CUPP leader’s car, 50 others razed

In Apo-Kabusa, FCT, over 50 vehicles including vehicles belonging to spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, and his media aide, Cosmos Ekponobi, were razed.

He blamed the Federal Government for mismanaging the crisis.

Car dealer loses N200m

Meanwhile, owner of the mechanic shop, Uche Ndukwe, said he lost over N200 million.

He claimed some thugs invaded his shop and tried to kill them, but they fought back.

“They later came back under the protection of police to destroy the place and set fire on the cars under his custody.

“I lost more than N200 million. I am begging the government to come to my rescue,” he said.

Customs officer killed, shot in Ogun

Hoodlums at Oke-Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State unleashed attack on officers of Customs Service, killed one officer and another sustained gunshot.

Spokesman of the command, Hammed Bukoye Oloyede, said on Tuesday, the hoodlums in their large numbers armed with guns, machetes, axes, charms and other dangerous weapons attacked a Customs patrol base at Oke Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, adding that the hoodlums shot at the Customs personnels leading to the death of an Assistant Inspector of Customs, Solomon Alagye on the spot.

In another development, suspected hoodlums under the guise of the #EndSARS protesters invaded the Benin out station of the Nigerian Customs Service (NSC) and carted away some seized contrabands in the warehouse.

Mr Meshach Uban, the Officer in charge of the outstation, confirmed the development

Ugwuanyi inaugurates judicial panel

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has inaugurated an eight -man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality and/or related extra judicial killings in the state.

While addressing the protesting youths last Saturday, he disclosed that his administration had set up the panel as part of the measures to address the demands of the protesters.

Inaugurating the panel at the Government House, Enugu, the governor disclosed that on the heels of the diffuse national protests, the National Economic Council (NEC) in its meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, directed the immediate establishment of State-based Judicial Panels of Inquiry across the country “to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality and/or related extra-judicial killings with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Police Units.”