Tyson Fury is ready to come out of his retirement in a potential unification bout against Anthony Joshua but only with the right offer.

The Gypsy King decided to go into retirement after his victory over Dillian Whyte in April at Wembley.

As earlier reported, Fury is supposed to face the winner between Usyk and Joshua with the rematch slated for August.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“We have some very exciting news coming. I think the world has been waiting for a plan of action”, Fury revealed Queensberry Promotions.

“Last week we had a nice Italian down in London and a long conversation about lots of stuff”.

“I will be back in the ring 100 per cent, just like in the movie when Jerry Maguire shouted ‘Show Me The Money!”.

“If anyone can show me the money then it’s Frank Warren, I call him the Magic Man and we are going to make some big, big things happen.”

Joshua is set to face Usyk in their highly anticipated rematch on August 20. Usyk beat AJ to claim his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .