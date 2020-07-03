Tyson Fury insists his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder is the ‘only business he’s interested in’ – because he’ll get knocked out if Anthony Joshua is on his mind.

The Gypsy King has agreed the financial details of a huge two-fight deal to face his fellow Brit in 2021 following months of talks between both camps.

But Fury says he will not start thinking about going head-to-head with Joshua until his third and final fight with Wilder is out of the way.

The heavyweight pair, who were due to face each other again this summer, are likely to meet for the WBC world title towards the end of the year.

Fury dominated their rematch in Las Vegas in February, knocking down the Bronze Bomber twice on his way to a stunning, seventh round victory.

However, the 31-year-old has warned that Wilder will be more dangerous than ever next time, especially if he isn’t fully focused on the task at hand.