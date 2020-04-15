Tyson Fury has put out a public challenge to Anthony Joshua, asking him to join his stay-at-home workout this week in the ‘Gypsy King’ live streaming sessions with his wife Paris on Instagram almost every day during the coronavirus lockdown and earlier today added a twist to proceedings.

Fury said he will now attempt to get celebrity couples to join them and intends to go through his phonebook this week as the WBC heavyweight champion teased: “I’ve had a brainstorm, everybody wait for this. The brainstorm is – I think we need to get a few celebrity appearances on the ‘Gypsy King’s’ workouts”. “Who else can we get? I wonder if AJ and his missus would come on and have a workout with the Gypsy King and Queen, Wife Paris then asked: “Does AJ have a missus to which Fury replied: “I don’t know, probably!”

Despite being rival heavyweight champions, Fury and Joshua appear to be on good terms with one another.

The heavyweights previously sparred back in 2010 and AJ gave his backing to Fury before he beat Deontay Wilder earlier this year.