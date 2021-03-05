The UK blockbuster heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has ‘been agreed’ for the third time in nine months, WBN can report.

Back in June 2020, Fury first reported that the fight was in the bag when facing a barrage of criticism for his social media confirmation. Fast forward to December, and after Joshua had defeated mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, promoters Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum also said the fight was a formality.

Now, after three months of waiting and Fury stating they were no closer than they were a year ago on making a deal, AJ has alleged the clash is finally on for the summer.

“June should be the date. Trust me. This fight is for the fans. For the people that have been calling it on for many, many months,” he told JD Sports. “Shoutout to Fury and his team as well, hungry go-getters, that’s what we are. The UK stand-up. And to the world – we’re bringing it. I can’t wait. Undisputed.”

Another promise to the British fans who hope to see the battle this year comes after Fury revealed his skepticism.