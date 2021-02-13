Eddie Hearn, promoter for IBF, IBO, WBO, WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, is in deep negotiations to finalize a full division unification with WBC world champion Tyson Fury.

The Fury-Joshua agreement would involve a two-fight series – with both bouts to take place in 2021.

In the background, there are ongoing discussions to finalize a heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce – for the WBO’s interim-heavyweight title.

Pursuant to a WBO order, the winner of Fury-Joshua would have to face the victor of Usyk-Joyce.

But that is unlikely to happen, as Fury-Joshua would involve an immediate rematch regardless of the outcome.

Because of that fact, the WBO belt will likely become vacant in the aftermath of the first encounter – with the Usyk-Joyce winner being automatically elevated to the status of full champion.

“Ultimately, the WBO will have to be vacated after the first fight,” Hearn said The Express.

“If they’re contracted to have two fights and the winner has got to fight the winner of Usyk vs Joyce, they’re just not going to do it. It’s fine because we get the undisputed first. All I want is the winner of this fight to be undisputed.

“What happens after that doesn’t matter, it’s just a rematch and another great fight.”

But this is what it’s all about, finding out who the best is.”

After both bouts have been completed, the winner of the Fury-Joshua series will then potentially face Usyk or Joyce in a unification.

“Once you win those two fights, do you want to fight Usyk, do you want to fight Joe Joyce? You’ve got to really, they’re the contenders,” says Hearn.

“This is everything. It doesn’t get any bigger than this. Fury might retire after two fights but AJ is looking at five years. This will just be part of his legacy.”