Tyson Fury has guaranteed boxing fans that they will never see him fight Anthony Joshua.

The Gypsy King says that he is fed up with trying to make the fight and has lost all interest after their December 3 date fell through.

Despite being one of the most sought-after fights in boxing, Fury believes that his proposed undisputed unification contest with Oleksandr Usyk is much bigger and claims he will earn double the money fighting the Ukrainian than he will against AJ.

“I don’t think it will happen,” Fury told iFL TV. “If it was going to happen it would have happened in December when Chisora manned up and stepped up to the plate. I can guarantee you will not see it, one hundred percent not happening, like you didn’t see Calzaghe and Froch. But I’m going to take on the man that has beaten him twice so it’s irrelevant. I’m going to knock out the guy that beat him twice.”

When asked whether the AJ fight is the biggest fight in boxing, Fury responded: “Nowhere near, it’s the biggest fight in this country. Not in boxing.

“Me and Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world [is bigger], two undefeated champions not a man who has been beaten in three of his last five fights. He doesn’t bring anything to the table. In terms of money, I’ll earn double the amount from Usyk than from the other sausage.”