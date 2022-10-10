Tyson Fury is adamant it was Anthony Joshua’s ego and business interests that caused the proposed Battle of Britain clash to fall through.

Negotiations over the highly anticipated bout had been ongoing for months before both parties declared the fight on December 3 was officially off the cards.

The Gypsy King said he was furious at AJ for ‘wasting his time’ and stated he would never fight the 32-year-old in the future as a result.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Fury said: ‘the offer was 60-40 and they had the contracts for two weeks and still didn’t sign it.

‘They’ve blamed ‘commercial reasons’ whatever the f*** that means. If you’re going to let a sponsor get in the way of the biggest fight in British boxing history, then you need to regroup.

‘It was a very serious offer because if I was not serious I would not have sent him the offer and the contract.

‘They always will find a reason not to fight the Gypsy King. I would have gone through him like a hot knife through butter, inside three or four rounds.’