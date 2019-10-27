The 31-year-old is preparing to take on Braun Strowman at WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

After swapping boxing for professional wrestling, the ‘Gypsy King’ is set to return to his usual sport on February 22, to do battle with Deontay Wilder – and it could be the start of his boxing farewell.

Fury told the PA news agency: “I don’t think I will have many more fights. Maybe, another three maximum. That’s it.”

He became unified heavyweight champion in November 2015, with a stunning unanimous decision win over Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

While the Ukrainian finished his career at the age of 41 with 64 wins from 69 fights, Fury is thinking of calling it a day in the not too distant future after 30 bouts, 29 victories and one controversial draw with Wilder last year.

“I don’t think I will have many more fights. Maybe another three maximum. That’s it. I don’t know what Klitschko’s motivation was. I think I am coming to the tail end of my boxing career at the ripe old age of 31,” he said.

“It’s a young man’s game. I’ve had my time in the sun. A few more fights and I will relax on the beach somewhere.”

For many boxers the desire to hold all the belts is a big motivation, but Fury has already had that privilege after beating Klitschko four years ago, and in the process becoming lineal heavyweight champion of the world.