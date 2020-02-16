Former British boxing champion, Peter Oboh has said that Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder’s rematch will be difficult to predict who will come out victorious among the two hard heavyweight punchers and who will be the first to experience defeat in the hands of another puncher like themselves which could likely be via “T.K.O .

Oboh who was also the Commonwealth boxing champion said ”we all know that none of the two will

want to submit to the other one, so, someone among them must be forced to submit because these two fighters punch too hard. Both boxers are now aware of each other’s punching power, They had met before and both know that if A does not knockout B, himself might get knocked out by A. We remember the old Greek and Latin adage, that says,’when you bang two iron together, both will crack but the weaker one will go first. Most Americans think that Tyson Fury will crack first,while the Britons believe that Wilder will crack but someone must have to win. If the judges decide to make it a draw for the 2nd time ,it will get into the World Guinness book of record, but there is no boxer that ever fought draw twice with the same opponent for the heavy weight boxing title.”

Oboh who was also the WBA International boxing champion in the UK says even the great Muhammad Ali’s first pro boxing defeat in the hands of smoky Joe Frazier in 1972 at the Madison Square Garden, New York, U.S.A, was shocking. Both fighters were undefeated at that time ,most people never knew that the great Muhammad Ali wouldl be the iron that would crack among both heavyweight fighters at that time.I think Anthony Joshua should as a matter of urgency fly to the arena to watch Fury and Deontay because he will fight any of the two soon, Oboh said.